Home
Product
Palette
Palette
Use Airtable as your Postgres UI
Sync between Airtable and Postgres in real-time. Leverage the scalability of Postgres with the usability of Airtable, and get the best of both worlds.
Launched in
Productivity
No-Code
Data & Analytics
by
Palette
About this launch
Palette
Use Airtable as your Postgres UI
Palette by
Palette
was hunted by
Kunal Garg
in
Productivity
No-Code
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Kunal Garg
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
Palette
is not rated yet. This is Palette's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#8
