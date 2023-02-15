Products
Palette
Generate Custom Tailwind Color Palettes from a prompt
Generate a custom Tailwind color palette from a prompt. Palette supports light mode and dark mode, neutral swatches, and shades for your custom colors.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
Palette
Emma
About this launch
Palette
Generate Custom Tailwind Color Palettes from a prompt
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Palette by
Palette
was hunted by
Rob Gordon
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Rob Gordon
. Featured on February 15th, 2023.
Palette
is not rated yet. This is Palette's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#135
