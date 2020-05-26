  1. Home
  2.  → Paletro

Paletro

Enable command palette (⇧⌘P) in any application on macOS

Like efficiency of "Command Palette" (usually with shortcut ⇧⌘P) in VS Code or Sublime?
Now you can use this feature in any other app as well by Paletro. With Paletro launched or configured, pressing ⇧⌘P, you will see the command palette panel in any app.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Abner Lee
Abner Lee
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, I'm a developer, this is a small project I came up with the concept when writing @typora (which I missed its launch on PH 😂). When coding, I really like the efficiency of "Command Palette" function in code editors and IDEs, such as Sublime and VS Code, I use it a lot. And I want to use it in other apps as well, even through they did not implement that feature, so I don't need to remember shortcut keys or find & click toolbar buttons or menus, that's basically why Paletro is made. Please try it for free and share me your feedbacks! --- Also, I use the "Open Quickly" or "Go To..." feature in those IDEs very frequently (usually with key binding ⌘P or ⇧⌘O). It's not supported in Paletro yet, but I]d like to add this into Paletro in future if users also found it's helpful. --- I'd love to hear any questions, suggestions, or criticisms!
UpvoteShare