Ricky Yean
Maker
2x founder. Stanford/YC alum.
Hey PH 😽! Podcast discovery is broken. @alexcartaz @rrhoover @eriktorenberg @rstankov @stephnbain valiantly tackled it with Product Hunt Podcasts. The prolific @mubashariqbal followed up with Pod Hunt. Here's our attempt 💪💪💪. Palcast is "Spotify Wrapped for Podcasts" with a social twist. Connect your Spotify to find your top podcasts, categories and hours spent listening. Share the report with friends and receive a report comparing your stats and find out which shows and episodes you've listened to in common! Our goal is to find a way to make podcasts more social and spark conversations between friends. This is built on top of the Spotify Podcast API that allows us to get into some of the detailed listen data as opposed to just subscriptions and downloads. Let us know if you what else you'd like to see and post your link in the comments so we can compare 👯♂️! I'll go first, here's my profile: https://www.palcast.app/p/rickyyean Here's an example comparison report: https://www.palcast.app/c/K62UK
