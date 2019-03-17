A desktop app that allows you to continue playing on Spotify an album/playlist from the last track you heard.
António RamadasMaker@antonio_ramadas
I listen to Spotify while I work and often switch through multiple playlists before ending them. When I wanted to resume playing a playlist, I had to memorise the last track I heard. I noticed I repeated the process multiple times and decided to create an app to do this for me. The best thing is: I'm not the only one who is looking for this kind of feature! https://community.spotify.com/t5... The project is open source if you want to check its source code. https://github.com/antonio-ramad... I'm looking forward to getting some thoughts about the app. So, what is your opinion about Palbum?
