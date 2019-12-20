Discussion
Daniel Ronaldo Stone
i’ve bought my socks, great Christmas present and good to know there is a social cause behind the project.
Maker
Hi all! We all have families and jobs that pay well and hobbies and comfy apartments. We all struggle to find the time to help. And especially, HOW to help. But we couldn’t just turn a blind eye on the pressing situation in our community: we started volunteering with BarcelonActua (head over to our blog to read the stories of Amílkar, a homeless Mexican man who we’ve been helping out, and A.S., a young refugee from Mali, whom we hosted for three months, among others). That’s when we discovered there are NGOs that are already doing a phenomenal job in our communities but are lacking in financial resources. And that is why our objective is simple: we make great socks in order to raise funds for those NGOs. WHY SOCKS? From our volunteer experience we learned that socks are the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters. People donate coats and blankets and food, but few donate socks, when absolutely everyone wears them. That’s when everything clicked! Everybody loves a pair of soft, comfortable socks—bonus points if they’re also cool! So here we are, making them to support a beautiful cause. WHY ARE WE CALLED PALAU SOCKS? The idea came to us while we were on holiday on the islands of Palau in the Pacific Ocean. Palau is the first nation on earth to change its laws for the sake of environment protection: upon entry, visitors have to pledge they will act ecologically responsibly. We were inspired by such a tiny nation taking the lead on such pressing issues, so we decided to name the project Palau!
