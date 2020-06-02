Discussion
Karen Serfaty
Hi hunters! ✨ I want to share a product I’ve been working on for some weeks. I started building Palabra to make automating emails from an app to a user much easier. Our goal is to help you email your users based on how they interact with your app using the data available on your platforms (Segment, Stripe, Airtable, Zapier, Webflow, etc). Cool stuff you can do today: - ☄️ Trigger an email based on a user action (e.g. when they sign up / when they search for a product). - ☝️ Schedule sequences of emails when a user does something. - ✨ Pick a template to get started. Pre-made sequences of emails for typical workflows like welcoming a user. - 📚 Use our pre-written emails. 50+ emails to pick from for things like asking users for feedback or inviting them to an event. - 👨💻 Fully customizable email content, subject and "From" fields. - 🔗 Connect to more than 10+ apps to trigger emails based on user actions.
This is the simplest and quickest way to set up automated emails. In 30 seconds I was able to set up an automated email for our website visitors who used our contact form. I normally would have used Zapier which would have taken several more steps and I would have had to draft the email from scratch. Really love Palabra and excited to see where it goes next!
