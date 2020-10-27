Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
PAKO Caravan
PAKO Caravan
Build your caravan as long as possible!
iPhone
iPad
+ 3
Complete missions in colourful and fun levels that have their own little twists. There is lawn to be mowed, teleports to be used, risky jumps, UFOs, laboratory experiments and many other things waiting, all with the classic PAKO gameplay!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
22 minutes ago
How Snake inspired Tree Men Games' Pako Caravan
The process of creating a game is difficult, long, and often stressful, but it's one that can reap many rewards alongside actually seeing your ideas come to life. No matter the size of the game or how long it ultimately takes to make, each new title involves a lot of hard work, tough decisions, and a little bit of luck before it even gets out the door and onto devices.
TouchArcade Game of the Week: 'PAKO Caravan'
I am an unabashed fan of Tree Men Games and their PAKO series. The original PAKO - Car Chase Simulator had you steering a vehicle stuck on accelerate as you avoided running into obstacles and tried to outrun an increasingly ferocious police pursuit.
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Big fan of Tree Men Games in the PAKO series... This one is a remake of the classic "Snake" genre!
Upvote
Share
3h
Send