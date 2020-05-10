Discussion
Hey there! 👋 I'm Sanjeet - an 18 year old student and maker. I have always been interested in the way humans interact with the digital world, and I recently realised that almost all smartphones nowadays have a built in inertial measurement unit. This led me to create Paintr - a digital canvas where your phone becomes your paintbrush. With the lockdown in place, I feel Paintr is a great way of connecting people through a fun and interactive medium. Paintr supports multiple controllers and screens, which means the possibilities are limitless. Just scan the QR code and you're in! Whether at home or remote, with family or friends, anyone can join in and get creative. Let me know what you think - it would be awesome to hear your thoughts and suggestions below.
