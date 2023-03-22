Products
Painta

We replicated Canva's functionality in 7 days w/ Midjourney

Free Options
Painta replicates Canva's ability to create stunning design's for: - Logos - Website landing pages - Flyers - Banners - Posters - Invitation Cards - Business Cards - Memes - Collages
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Hello Product Hunters! 👋We’re thrilled to introduce Painta, an AI image generation tool that lets you create stunning visuals with just a few words. 🎨Whether you need a logo, a website landing page, a flyer, a banner, a poster, an invitation card, a business card, a meme, a collage or anything else, Painta can help you make it in minutes!We started working on Painta 7 days ago as a challenge to ourselves. We wanted to see how fast we could replicate Canva’s core functionality using our own technology and resources.We used state-of-the-art deep learning models to generate realistic and original images that match your specifications. We also used some open-source libraries and frameworks to build the UI and backend.We worked hard day and night to make this happen. And we did it! We replicated Canva’s core capability in 7 days! 💯Of course, this is just the beginning. We have many more features and improvements planned for Painta in the future. We want to make it the best AI image generation tool in the world.But for now, we’re proud of what we’ve achieved and we want to share it with you.You can check out Painta here: https://www.painta.io/We’d love to hear your feedback and suggestions on how we can make Painta better.- What do you think of Painta?- What features would you like to see added?- How would you use Painta for your projects?- Please feel free to comment below or reach out to us at contact@painta.ioThank you for your support and interest in Painta! 😊"

About this launch
0
reviews
27
followers
was hunted by
Paul Steven Conyngham
in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Paul Steven Conyngham
. Featured on March 22nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Painta's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#122