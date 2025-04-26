Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Paint
Paint
A simple Microsoft Paint inspired web app
Visit
Upvote 61
A Microsoft Pant and MacPaint inspired simple web app that lets you draw images, save images and also load images to paint on.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Art
•
User Experience
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Paint
Paint
Follow
61
Points
0
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Paint by
Paint
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Design Tools
,
Art
,
User Experience
. Made by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
,
Verena Haku
,
David Pfluegl
and
Peter Buchroithner
. Featured on April 27th, 2025.
Paint
is not rated yet. This is Paint's first launch.