A simple Microsoft Paint inspired web app
A Microsoft Pant and MacPaint inspired simple web app that lets you draw images, save images and also load images to paint on.
Design Tools, Art, User Experience

was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in Design Tools, Art, User Experience. Made by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
,
Verena Haku
,
David Pfluegl
and
Peter Buchroithner
Featured on April 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Paint's first launch.