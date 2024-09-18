  • Subscribe
    • This is the latest launch from Pagico
    See Pagico’s 3 previous launches
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Pagico
    Pagico

    Pagico

    A refreshingly simple task/work manager for busy individuals

    Free Options
    A brand-new major update for Pagico - the Sep 2024 update brings several features to boost your productivity: a rapid day planner, easier content navigation, and more!
    Launched in
    Android
    Productivity
    Task Management
     +1 by
    Pagico
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Ably Realtime
    Sublime
    About this launch
    Pagico
    PagicoTask, Project and Client Mgmt in One Simple System
    0
    reviews
    74
    followers
    Pagico by
    Pagico
    was hunted by
    Chuiyuan Meng
    in Android, Productivity, Task Management. Made by
    Chuiyuan Meng
    . Featured on September 19th, 2024.
    Pagico
    is not rated yet. It first launched on June 1st, 2015.
    Upvotes
    53
    Vote chart
    Comments
    13
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -