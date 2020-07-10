Discussion
Hi Hunters! 🎉 I'm very excited to submit my first project to producthunt :) I built PageWatch to help me with a ritual that I noticed I go through every time I make a big design change, see if this sounds familiar: * Open Chrome devtools, and I use the emulate tab to check my pages in various device sizes. * Proofread a bunch of pages to look for spelling/visual issues, especially when talking about companies/brands that are not usually caught by spell check. * Click around the site to make sure the links all work * All while keeping an eye on the console for javascript errors, broken resources or slow loading pages. PageWatch is meant to automate and catch as many of these issues as possible. Do you have a website? Are you sure you don't have some broken pages / spelling errors that your users never reported? Why not double check, the first few tests are on us.
Woah, that's a nice product! Would be very beneficial for webmasters, thanks! 😊
