Chimeremeze Ukah
MakerCreative human
Hi hunters, We are happy to finally share Pageverse Pocket with the Product Hunt community. When we started building Pageverse Pocket, the idea was to make it easier to document and remember exciting things you see on the internet. Basically, if you've ever had a thought like "I don't remember what website I saw that image or quote," Pocket is the right tool for you. We grouped it into 4 major categories; screenshots 📸, images 🖼️, text snippets 🗒️ & bookmarks 🔖. Here are a few features we focused on for this release: ✅ Ease of access: Once Pocket is installed, every option you need is in every page's context menu. Right-click to see all Pocket options. ✅ Sharable: You can create sharable short links for screenshots and images that you save. We went ahead and threw in the extra QRCode. ✅ Organized & searchable: Tag, search, and group everything. When you add content to Pageverse, we save the source page and use it as a reference point to provide you with the full-text search functionality. ✅ Own your data: Export or delete your entire library at any time. We are excited to see how Pageverse Pocket helps with your productivity and empowers you. We are here to answer any questions you might have, and we'd love to hear your feedback.
