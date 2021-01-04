Pages by Headlime

  1. Home
AI-powered landing page builder (GPT-3 + Tailwind)

Say goodbye to manually creating landing pages and writing copy. Our AI-powered landing page builder helps you create custom landing pages for your business in minutes — no writing, designing or coding required.
Danny Postma
Hey Product Hunt! 🐱 I've been on a shipping spree lately. Today I'm launching something that kept on blowing my mind while building it. The first-ever AI-powered landing page builder that: ✍️ Writes your copy 🎨 Designs your website 👨‍💻 Exports HTML & TailwindCSS code The only thing you need to do? Explain in 20 words what your product is about. That's it. 🤔 How does it work? 1) Explain your product - Explain your product in just twenty words and we'll generate appropriate design templates instantly. 2) Drag & drop - You can choose from hundreds of templates. Choose your favorite blocks and simply drag-and-drop them to build your page. 3) Download & use - Your fully customizable landing page is ready for download as HTML file — ready to be uploaded to where ever your website is hosted. 👀 Three examples made in 5 minutes: Apple, Twitter and Product Hunt Honestly, there’s no way to describe it. You just have to see it for yourself. 👉 First 10K credits are on me! --- Massive shoutout to @sandulat for allowing me to use his beautiful UI Kit 🙏
Jaisal Rathee
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co) 🚀
Hey Danny, this looks super cool! I can't wait to try it out for one of our projects in 2021. Best of luck!
Erwin Lengkeek
This looks amazing @dannypostmaa ! Coincidentally have a lot of writing to do next week, so will be trying it out! If this saves me the initial writing so I can skip right to refining the texts, that'd be great!
Marcel Hagedoorn
Product maker Mindwave
What. A. Product! When you're inspired by your own product you know you're on to something... Awesome!
Sanket MakhijaSoftware Developer
@dannypostmaa you are on god mode. Super awesome.
