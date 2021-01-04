Pages by Headlime
Hey Product Hunt! 🐱 I've been on a shipping spree lately. Today I'm launching something that kept on blowing my mind while building it. The first-ever AI-powered landing page builder that: ✍️ Writes your copy 🎨 Designs your website 👨💻 Exports HTML & TailwindCSS code The only thing you need to do? Explain in 20 words what your product is about. That's it. 🤔 How does it work? 1) Explain your product - Explain your product in just twenty words and we'll generate appropriate design templates instantly. 2) Drag & drop - You can choose from hundreds of templates. Choose your favorite blocks and simply drag-and-drop them to build your page. 3) Download & use - Your fully customizable landing page is ready for download as HTML file — ready to be uploaded to where ever your website is hosted. 👀 Three examples made in 5 minutes: Apple, Twitter and Product Hunt Honestly, there’s no way to describe it. You just have to see it for yourself. 👉 First 10K credits are on me! --- Massive shoutout to @sandulat for allowing me to use his beautiful UI Kit 🙏
Hey Danny, this looks super cool! I can't wait to try it out for one of our projects in 2021. Best of luck!
This looks amazing @dannypostmaa ! Coincidentally have a lot of writing to do next week, so will be trying it out! If this saves me the initial writing so I can skip right to refining the texts, that'd be great!
What. A. Product! When you're inspired by your own product you know you're on to something... Awesome!
@dannypostmaa you are on god mode. Super awesome.