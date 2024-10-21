  • Subscribe
    Sync your on call schedule to Slack User Groups

    Sync your PagerDuty Schedules to Slack User Group. You can map Slack aliases like `@devops-on-call` to on call schedules from PagerDuty or Ops Genie. PagerSync ensures that the on call person will be part of the on call alias.
    Slack
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
     by
    PagerSync
    Slack
    PagerDuty
    Prasad Prabhu
    Slack, SaaS, Developer Tools
    Prasad Prabhu
    Featured on November 6th, 2024.
