Home
Product
PagerSync
PagerSync
Sync your on call schedule to Slack User Groups
Free Options
Sync your PagerDuty Schedules to Slack User Group. You can map Slack aliases like `@devops-on-call` to on call schedules from PagerDuty or Ops Genie. PagerSync ensures that the on call person will be part of the on call alias.
Launched in
Slack
SaaS
Developer Tools
by
PagerSync
About this launch
PagerSync
Sync your on call schedule to Slack User Groups
PagerSync by
PagerSync
was hunted by
Prasad Prabhu
in
Slack
,
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Prasad Prabhu
. Featured on November 6th, 2024.
PagerSync
is not rated yet. This is PagerSync's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
