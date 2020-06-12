Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
PagerNation
PagerNation
A browser based intercom to send and receive audio messages.
Web App
Messaging
+ 1
Quickly and easily send audio messages to connected users. PagerNation is a privacy first, no sign-up required, no user limit, browser based intercom.
You can also think of it as similar to a walkie-talkie with messages recorded for later play-back.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Philip Metzger
Maker
This is still quite in the Beta stage. So feel free to send me any feedback :)
Upvote (1)
Share
2 days ago
Send