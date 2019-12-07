Discussion
Joshua Turner
Maker
Pager allows you to create custom alerts for content submitted to Reddit. Reddit is the largest media and content aggregate in the world - use that constant data stream to create custom alerts based on the topics you care most about. You can create monitors to match post titles or post flairs, match usernames or submitted domains, query the number of upvotes or comments, as well as the position on the subreddit. Define the frequency of the alerts, set a custom Reddit application to allow you to open new links in your favorite 3rd party app. With a limit of 10 monitors per user, you can follow real-time news updates for your favorite teams, hobbies, politics, or just local news. Once you create the perfect monitor, you can share it with your friends with the provided custom URL.
