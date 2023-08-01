Products
PageGenius

Save valuable time and automate repetitive Figma page setup

Tired of creating pages 1 by 1 every time you create a new Figma file? Introducing our time-saving solution: Welcome PageGenius plugin for Figma! Say goodbye to the repetitive task of setting up your Figma files.
Launched in
Design Tools
Design templates
 by
PageGenius
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I have been receiving feedback to make this plugin even better. For example to be able to rename the pages and create your own page template. If you have more feedback feel free to reach out in the comments, thank you."

The makers of PageGenius
About this launch
PageGeniusSave valuable time and automate repetitive Figma page setup.
PageGenius by
PageGenius
was hunted by
Eugenio Ciccale Ⓥ
in Design Tools, Design templates. Made by
Eugenio Ciccale Ⓥ
. Featured on August 1st, 2023.
PageGenius
is not rated yet. This is PageGenius's first launch.
