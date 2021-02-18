PageCrawl.io 2.0

discussion
Laurynas Sakalauskas
MakerSoftware Engineer
👋 Hello ProductHunt! I’m the Founder and CEO of PageCrawl.io & our awesome team has been working day and night to get this new release out. PageCrawl.io allows you to: 🚀 Track website changes as frequently as 5 minutes. 🚀 Setup your own proxies to avoid being detected. 🚀 Bulk-track multiple pages and multiple elements in the page. 🚀 Interact with the page before capturing the text on the page. 🚀 Export all data for analysis 🚀 Be notified by Email/Slack/Webhooks/Etc. Thanks for checking out - if you have any questions I'd be happy to answer them!
Great work! Is it works only with public sites? Or am I able to auth myself and crawl protected page?
@markharris Hey Mark, yes you can do this in our paid plans. You can configure it to go to login page, enter your authentication details (email/password) before opening specific pages.