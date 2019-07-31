Log In
Capture website screenshots on a schedule

PageCapture automatically captures website screenshots at regular intervals. Daily, weekly, monthly, hourly, or any other frequency.
The Internet lost the very webpage every created. Is your website next? Your website is the most important document your company has on the web. It shows your progress over the years. What your company is currently working on. Its shows your journey over the past years.
Hi PHunters, I'm the maker of this automated screenshot capture tool. PageCapture automatically captures website screenshots at regular intervals. Daily, weekly, monthly, hourly, or any other frequency. You can try it for free. For its use cases I think its reasonably for everyone for just $24/year - $2/month. → You can use it for brand management purposes to keep heritage of your website → You can use it for SEO Tracking and SERP to see result trends over time. → Track your competition to see what design trends they are following or a new promotion they have launched to make your next strategic move. → Post Sponsored Content? Use it as verify that the sponsored content has been posted, even more, automatically send the advertiser a screenshot. ⭐ It connects with Slack, Google Drive, Dropbox to automatically upload screenshot to those services. Or get an email when a screenshot is captured. See any other use cases? Go try it out now!! ~ jeez, I'm nervous.
Great product! Love the third-party integrations 🙌
