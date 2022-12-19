Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Pageblox
Pageblox

Pageblox

Give product feedback, directly in review apps

Free Options
Pageblox is a Web SDK allowing product teams to add UX/UI reviews in development builds directly. Simplify your review workflow, meet product deadlines, and ship faster.
Launched in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools by
Loom
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
PagebloxGive product feedback, directly in review apps.
0
reviews
3
followers
Pageblox by
was hunted by
Bhavan Sri
in Design Tools, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Bhavan Sri
. Featured on December 19th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Pageblox's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#30
Week rank
#30