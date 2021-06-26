Products
Home
→
Page Pad
Page Pad
Chrome extension for making notes on any web page
🏷 Free
Chrome Extensions
+ 2
Page Pad is a Chrome extension for creating notes on any web page while browsing the web. Now create, edit and maintain notes for any web page you visit or easily access all notes on a particular website.
Featured
1h ago