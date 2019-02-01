Page Flows 2.0 is a growing library of user flow videos, screenshots, emails, & landing pages that you can use for design inspiration during all stages of product development. Since the last launch almost a year ago, we've added live search, commenting, collections, and more.
RamyMaker@ramykhuffash · Founder @ Letterfuel
Hello again hunters! I'm excited to launch Page Flows 2.0. Since launching here almost a year ago, the site now has advanced search, comments, collections, a new design, and of course, a whole lot more content. If you're a UX designer or product manager who spends a lot of time checking out other products, this is for you! Check it out and let me know what you think.
