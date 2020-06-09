Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
omid borjian
Maker
How goes it, Product Hunt! We had such an incredible support from the PH community when we launched Page on mobile for iOS and Android. So, thank you so much for that! However, everyone thought that Page deserved a web app as well; both a mobile web and desktop. After a month of sleepless nights, Page for Web is released today! 🎉 The idea 🌟 These days, we have many social profiles (instagram, facebook, linked youtube,...), email addresses, phone numbers just to name a few and we wanted to be able to quickly share them with our followers and connections. A single link, a single username, or QR code to drop it in our bio section, text message or email. something that looks nice and it's dead simple to update. That's why we created Page, as a single place for your social, personal or business links & connections. (also we thought it'd be catchy to say "what's your page" 😄) In your Page, along with the profile links you also get a: 1. Links and bookmarks to show off your passion, news or products 2. Insights on visits for the links ps. every time I wanted to get new business cards, I had to watch the card scene from the movie, American Psycho. I use Page as a business card so it's only right to include that scene. Definitely watch it, if you haven't :) Love to know what you think so I can make Page better for you. Thank you, Omid
Upvote (3)Share
Very simple and useful. Congrats!
Upvote (2)Share
Also the business card scene is amazing Haha. Nice touch
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@amirnikzad It never gets old ha! and thank you. Let me know how you like it
UpvoteShare