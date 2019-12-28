Discussion
Martin Kleinschrodt
Greetings fellow product hunters! What a thrill to be featured on Product Hunt again! 🤗 Padloc 3 is the latest iteration of the open source password manager formerly known as "Padlock". This is by far the the biggest update yet, and there are quite a few exciting changes and new features! To name just a few: - Organizations and Shared Vaults for sharing passwords, documents and other data with your family, friends or colleagues! - Encrypted file storage - Biometric unlock via Fingerprint or FaceID - A progressive web app for accessing your data directly through the browser - New and improved user interface The first one is certainly the one that we're most excited about. Have you been trying to introduce a password manager in your family or team but couldn't find one that people were actually going to use? Then you should definitely give Padloc a try! Do you have any feedback, questions or suggestions? Drop a comment! And if you want to read more about this release, check out our blog post: https://padloc.app/blog/padloc-3... Oh, almost forgot: To celebrate our being featured on Product Hunt, the first 10 commenters will get a livelong 50% discount on all paid plans! 😁
Loved the new updates! Having a password manager that is independent of big corporations means the world to me
