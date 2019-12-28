  1. Home
A beautifully simple open source password manager.

Padloc is a refreshingly simple password manager for individuals, families and teams. Its combination of elegant, simple design with a rock solid, open source code base makes Padloc a unique app that is appealing to both technical and non-technical users.
Padloc - A Modern Password Manager For Individuals And TeamsAfter months of hard work, we're thrilled to announce another major update: Padloc 3.0! This is the most significant update in quite some time and we can't wait to tell you about all the improvements and exciting new features we have in store for you! Are you an existing Padloc user?
Martin Kleinschrodt
Martin Kleinschrodt
Greetings fellow product hunters! What a thrill to be featured on Product Hunt again! 🤗 Padloc 3 is the latest iteration of the open source password manager formerly known as "Padlock". This is by far the the biggest update yet, and there are quite a few exciting changes and new features! To name just a few: - Organizations and Shared Vaults for sharing passwords, documents and other data with your family, friends or colleagues! - Encrypted file storage - Biometric unlock via Fingerprint or FaceID - A progressive web app for accessing your data directly through the browser - New and improved user interface The first one is certainly the one that we're most excited about. Have you been trying to introduce a password manager in your family or team but couldn't find one that people were actually going to use? Then you should definitely give Padloc a try! Do you have any feedback, questions or suggestions? Drop a comment! And if you want to read more about this release, check out our blog post: https://padloc.app/blog/padloc-3... Oh, almost forgot: To celebrate our being featured on Product Hunt, the first 10 commenters will get a livelong 50% discount on all paid plans! 😁
Xam
Xam
This update is great, the share vaults is great
FELIX SCHIEGG RIEGEL
FELIX SCHIEGG RIEGEL
Loved the new updates! Having a password manager that is independent of big corporations means the world to me
