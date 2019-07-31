Discussion
I'm Matt, co-founder of Pactflow and core contributor of the Pact Testing Framework (pact.io). Two years ago in front of the inaugural tConf (http://tconf.io) crowd in Melbourne, we launched a free hosted version of our Open Source Pact Broker to make it easier for developers to get started with Pact and API contract testing, and reduce their reliance on end-to-end integrated tests. Earlier this year we finally got our act together and created a company dedicated to creating a commercial offering to progress the needs of our community. Our vision is to transform the way teams test and release distributed systems, and we saw this as the best way of achieving that. The initial launch is focussed at existing Pact and Spring Cloud Contract users, providing features above and beyond what is provided in the OSS version, such as: - A shiny new look and feel - Social authentication with GitHub, Google auth and SAML - API key authentication for all your CI and automation needs - An improved Webhook setup experience - Visualisation of test verification results - Provider-driven contract testing support with OpenAPI Spec (Swagger) We are particularly excited about OpenAPI support, as it's one of the most common topics and pain points we hear from teams. We'd love to hear what you think, and what we can do to help you test and deploy your microservices at scale - Matt
