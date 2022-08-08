Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Pacr
Ranked #15 for today
Pacr
Better paid ad spend tracking
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Pacr is a tool that allows you to track the spend (vs budget) for all your clients across all their media channels. You can track and forecast out total monthly spend whilst being alerted in real-time of any significant changes.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Advertising
by
Pacr
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
Pacr
Pacr - Better Paid Ad Spend Tracking
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Pacr by
Pacr
was hunted by
Steven Haynes
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
. Made by
Steven Haynes
. Featured on August 8th, 2022.
Pacr
is not rated yet. This is Pacr's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#16
Report