PackMojo makes it easy for anyone to get custom packaging in low volume. Through the platform, users can design their packaging online, preview it in 3D, order in low volume starting from 30 boxes, and receive their order in 2 weeks.
Wendy ChanMaker@wendychan15 · Co-founder @ PackMojo
Hi guys! We're so excited to announce that our 3D Packaging Designer is now live! With the platform, anyone can design their packaging online, preview it in 3D, order in low volume (MOQsof 30!), and receive your order in just 2 weeks. Our team has worked round the clock over the last few months and we're happy to be finally sharing this with you all. Huge thank you to everyone who has supported us on this journey. Please have a play with the designer and share any feedback you have with us! We'll continue to add new functionality and features as we go, and we're always trying to improve our product and service offering. Have fun, and #UnpackYourMojo today.
Choco Chu@choco_chu
@wendychan15 Congrats on the launch Wendy!
