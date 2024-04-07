Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Packify.ai
Packify.ai

Packify.ai

Unpack creativity, packaging design with AI

Free Options
Embed
Packify.ai is an AI packaging designer that allows ordinary people to design their product packaging creatively through easy chatting, and provides an AI product photoshoot feature for e-commerce product photography.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Packify.ai
Sigma - See the Next Generation of Analytics
Ad
AI, Data Apps, Python - Attend the launch!
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Midjourney
Midjourney
1,390 upvotes
We use MidJourney to generate a packaging creativity.
ChatGPT free
ChatGPT free
2 upvotes
We use ChatGPT to understand your requirements and recommend options for you.
About this launch
Packify.ai
Packify.aiUnpack Creativity, Packaging design with AI.
7reviews
81
followers
Packify.ai by
Packify.ai
was hunted by
Raymond wang
in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Raymond wang
,
Meng Zhang
,
Fazheng Li
,
Andy Fan
,
jietao wang
and
shijie zh
. Featured on April 15th, 2024.
Packify.ai
is rated 5/5 by 7 users. This is Packify.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
70
Vote chart
Comments
20
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-