Packify.ai
Packify.ai
Unpack creativity, packaging design with AI
Packify.ai is an AI packaging designer that allows ordinary people to design their product packaging creatively through easy chatting, and provides an AI product photoshoot feature for e-commerce product photography.
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Packify.ai
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Midjourney
1,390 upvotes
We use MidJourney to generate a packaging creativity.
ChatGPT free
2 upvotes
We use ChatGPT to understand your requirements and recommend options for you.
About this launch
Packify.ai
Unpack Creativity, Packaging design with AI.
Packify.ai by
Packify.ai
was hunted by
Raymond wang
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Raymond wang
,
Meng Zhang
,
Fazheng Li
,
Andy Fan
,
jietao wang
and
shijie zh
. Featured on April 15th, 2024.
Packify.ai
is rated
5/5 ★
by 7 users. This is Packify.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
70
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
