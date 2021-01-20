Log In
Pace Pause

Pause for a moment and check in with your feelings 🧘

Pace Pause is a feature from Pace that lets you check in with your emotions. Pause, take a deep breath, and examine how you're feeling. Pace is a different take on your mental health. Small virtual groups, handpicked for your life, led by amazing facilitators.
Ryan Lieu
Maker
eng @pace
Hey Product Hunt! 💆‍♂️ I'm Ryan, a software engineer at Pace. At Pace we’re redefining mental health through Pace Groups. Pace Groups are 6-10 people that virtually meet once a week to work on their emotional and mental health, guided by world-class facilitators. ⏸ Every group starts with a Pace Pause, where members take a moment and reflect on how they're feeling. While words might not always have enough specificity to tackle the complexity of human emotion, they can at least be used to get us thinking about them. ☺️ A number of our group members as well as facilitators have been asking for a way to check in with their feelings outside of their weekly sessions, so we built Pace Pause as a way for people both in and out of Pace groups to check in with their emotions. 🚀 You can read more about why we incorporated the pause into our group experience here: https://medium.com/pacetogether/... Hope you enjoy!
