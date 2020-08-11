Discussion
Mat Ryer
Maker
Not another project management tool, surely? :) We wanted a tool that let us organise our work and communicate asynchronously, without all the complexity and bloat of JIRA. We have also innovated on capabilities that we hadn't seen before, like screen-recording right from the comments box, and our Showcase feature which puts the focus on progress, rather than forcing people to guess (or worse, lie) about how long things are going to take with estimations. Our customers are very happy, and we'd love to have you as a customer too. So if you're in the mood to support small business, and also help us shape the roadmap - please get in touch. You can get a 14 day free trial of Pace at https://pace.dev, and we recommend trying it with a few others so you can really get to see how it gets out of the way, and enables teams to get on with the important bits. Thanks for reading, Mat Ryer
