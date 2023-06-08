Products
Paace
Unlock the value of movement
Paace is a new app that motivates people to be more active. We do this by rewarding all forms of exercise with points which can then be spent in our in-app marketplace. It is time to move more and spend less on Paace.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Marketing
E-Commerce
by
Paace
About this launch
Paace
Unlock the value of movement
Paace by
Paace
was hunted by
Edward Page
in
Health & Fitness
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Edward Page
and
Seb Cohen
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Paace
is not rated yet. This is Paace 's first launch.
