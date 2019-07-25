Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Paaatterns

Paaatterns

Free collection of beautiful patterns for all vector formats

When you need a strong visual style, but the deadline is close, try using our patterns – interesting hand-crafted shapes and well-chosen colors will help when there are out of ideas.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Ruslan Latypov
Ruslan Latypov
Maker
Привет guys! 👐 We made another freebie 👆. This time it is a collection of yummy 🍭 patterns. As always, we made them in the main vector formats. But I especially recommend Sketch, Figma and XD versions. Download for free https://paaatterns.com/ In case you missed it, last time we post 🍉 charts (https://www.ls.graphics/charts) and 🍑 mesh gradients (https://www.ls.graphics/meshgrad...). And also, there are a lot of other 🥑 design tools https://www.ls.graphics/ on our site Let us know what you think
Upvote (1)Share