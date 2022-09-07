Products
Home
→
Product
→
ozma.io
Ranked #12 for today
ozma.io
Low-code platform for CRM and ERP solutions
An enterprise-level CRM and ERP platform, less expensive than Salesforce and Microsoft, fully customizable by any developer in a few hours.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
ozma.io
About this launch
ozma.io
low-code platform for CRM and ERP solutions
0
reviews
27
followers
Follow for updates
ozma.io by
ozma.io
was hunted by
Kirill Markin
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kirill Markin
,
Nikolay Amiantov
and
Irina Gorokhova
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
ozma.io
is not rated yet. This is ozma.io's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#60
