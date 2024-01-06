Products
Ozeily
Ozeily
Connect your bank and earn Cashback on all your expenses
Ozeily is your new way to get Cashback on all your expenses effortlessly. Connect your bank account securely 🔐 Earn Cashback on all your expenses 🤑 Boost your rewards with NFTs and unlock exclusive perks ⏫
Launched in
Money
Web3
NFT
by
Ozeily
About this launch
Ozeily by
Ozeily
was hunted by
Alban
in
Money
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Alban
. Featured on January 7th, 2024.
Ozeily
is not rated yet. This is Ozeily's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
