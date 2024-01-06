Products
Ozeily

Connect your bank and earn Cashback on all your expenses

Ozeily is your new way to get Cashback on all your expenses effortlessly. Connect your bank account securely 🔐 Earn Cashback on all your expenses 🤑 Boost your rewards with NFTs and unlock exclusive perks ⏫
Launched in
Money
Web3
NFT
Ozeily
About this launch
Ozeily by
was hunted by
Alban
in Money, Web3, NFT. Made by
Alban
. Featured on January 7th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Ozeily's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-