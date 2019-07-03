Reviews
Nino Rosella
I'm Nino, the creator of Oxity 🖐 To give you some background, I'm an avid reader and note-taker. For quite a few years I've used The Notecard System (popularised by Ryan Holiday) to take, store and organise my book notes. Whilst it's a great system, it has some serious limitations. Firstly, it's a physical system requiring you to store your handwritten notes in actual boxes. This means accessing, searching, and organising your notes (especially on the go) is nothing short of a pain in the ass. Not to mention the constant worry of damage, loss, or theft. It also turns out that taking book notes in a Word or Google Doc, or even in something like Evernote has it's limitations. You can't provide context for your notes, and you can't do things like generate citations automatically. This is where Oxity comes in. It's an all-in-one workspace for your book notes. If you're into taking book notes I'd really appreciate your feedback. Thanks!
