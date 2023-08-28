Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Oxillon
Oxillon
Custom location-based audiences for your Facebook ads.
Visit
Upvote 20
$15 off
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Oxillon is a self-service platform that provides digital advertisers with a range of location-based audience segments to help them reach their target audience on Facebook and drive meaningful results for their business.
Launched in
Advertising
SaaS
Tech
by
Oxillon
Spout Watermaker
Ad
Join the water revolution
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd be happy to hear your feedback and answer any questions!"
The makers of Oxillon
About this launch
Oxillon
Custom location-based audiences for your Facebook ads.
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Oxillon by
Oxillon
was hunted by
Alina Romanovskaia
in
Advertising
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Alina Romanovskaia
and
Amir
. Featured on September 4th, 2023.
Oxillon
is not rated yet. This is Oxillon's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report