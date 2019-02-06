OwnedByFAANG shows products and companies that have been acquired by the tech companies that make up FAANG.
Eric Lima
Hi PH! 👋 I built this the other day after becoming curious about how many companies have been acquired by those that makeup FAANG. If you're wondering what FAANG stands for; it's an acronym for the five most popular/best-performing tech stocks ➡️Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. I think it's interesting to see how many of the acquisitions go hand-in-hand with tech trends over the years and the directions that it's taken them. Enjoy! 🤗
