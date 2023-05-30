Products
Owncast
Your free and open source live streaming with built in chat
Have your own free and open source live video and web chat server running in minutes. Gain complete control and ownership over your stream, allowing you to create the content, integrations and community you want without big tech.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Open Source
GitHub
Owncast
About this launch
Owncast
Your free and open source live streaming with built in chat
Owncast by
Owncast
was hunted by
Gabe Kangas
in
Video Streaming
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Gabe Kangas
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Owncast
is not rated yet. This is Owncast's first launch.
