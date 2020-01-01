Own the 2020s
This decade, give up time to gain time
Discussion
Shawn Pereira
Hey Hunters! 👋 I didn't think I would be launching something here for the second time so soon. In fact, until yesterday at this time, I had no idea I'd be building this! 😂 I was inspired by @neilmtan's A Decade Ago and was thinking about how we regret wasting time or opportunities only after they have passed us. I thought it might be neat to build something that would help one visualize how much time they could save if they gave up or cut down on a bad habit. This was a really quick build and I will continue polishing it post-launch. As usual, I would love to hear suggestions, criticisms and general feedback! If you know someone who needs this, don't forget to send it to them! 😉 Have a happy 2020 and the decade ahead! :D
Ah, one of those simple tools I never thought I'd find useful until I tried it. Great product. Though, I wish I could set how many minutes I save a day instead of being locked to hours. Congratulations on getting from the board to a build in just a day! Definitely a good start to a new year!
@julius_alphonso Thanks! I'll try implementing that ASAP. Thanks for the suggestion!
I'd love to see a dropdown / options for common addictions. Nevertheless, good job pulling this off in under 24 hours!
@raj_kunkolienkar1 Thanks, I'll try adding that!
Good stuff! I see myself visiting this often and getting my eyes opened everytime :P I like the UI and overall execution. Kudos for the idea to execution of this project in less than a day, great going!
@shreykeny1 Haha thanks a lot!
Hey there, does it integrate with Excel? Perhaps option to export data to CSV?