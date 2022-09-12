Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Owlyshield
Owlyshield
Open source AI-driven antivirus engine written in Rust
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Owlyshield is an open-source AI-driven antivirus engine written in Rust. We provide an embedded behavioural analysis AI that is able to detect and kill ransomwares in their very early execution.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
+1 by
Owlyshield
About this launch
Owlyshield
Open source AI-driven antivirus engine written in Rust
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Owlyshield by
Owlyshield
was hunted by
Pierre ROGER
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Pierre ROGER
. Featured on September 12th, 2022.
Owlyshield
is not rated yet. This is Owlyshield's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
-
Report