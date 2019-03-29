Log InSign up
owlURL

Easily customize, track, and manage all your links

Easily customize, track, and manage all your links. Key features:
1. Easy to understand analytics
2. Track clicks on a daily, weekly, and monthly calendar
3. Geographic link targeting
4. Customizable links
5. Customizable landing pages
6. Password protect URLs
Steve McGarryMakerHiring@stvmcg · Entrepreneur and coffee snob
owlURL is a simple tool to manage all your links in one place! Create brandable links with great analytics, geo-targeting, password protection, customizable landing pages and much more. In addition to a free plan there are two paid plans with a lot more functionality. For all yearly PRO plans there is a PH discount of 35% OFF! on the homepage. Would love to know everyone's thoughts.
