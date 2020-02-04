Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Owlsights
Owlsights
Get your visitors feedback understanding their interactions!
User Experience
Analytics
+ 1
Get a feedback widget to understand your users from their feedback. Get the best insights from them understanding their events before giving their feedback, making easier to understand how are you doing it!
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Alejandro Estrada
Maker
I'm launching this tool to get the best insights from the visitors of a webpage based on their events and their feedback! What feedback do you have 🤔
Upvote
Share
10 hours ago
Send