Get your visitors feedback understanding their interactions!

Get a feedback widget to understand your users from their feedback. Get the best insights from them understanding their events before giving their feedback, making easier to understand how are you doing it!
I'm launching this tool to get the best insights from the visitors of a webpage based on their events and their feedback! What feedback do you have 🤔
