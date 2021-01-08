discussion
Maissa Ben Zid
MakerCreative Creator - ovice.in
What's up Hunters! It's Maya from the oVice team! Let me tell you the backstory of why and how we made our virtual product oVice into reality! 2020 has been a challenging year forcing most people to adapt to the new remote-work reality. Working in a multicultural company made it more difficult to reach each other and achieve both formal and informal communication at the same time. We started using Zoom just like most people did but having to arrange daily 45-minute video calls was exhausting and anxious. So we decided to replicate our normal office life in a virtual space and make it more fun and productive. Your physical space but at oVice. A virtual space where everyone can virtually walk around, have side-conversations, and collaborate just like in the real world in one click of a button! Easy and quick! Everyone is loving oVice, and we're sure that you'll love it too 🧡 How to get started at oVice? Everything is in your hands 🙌 🖼️ **Build your virtual world with the rules of reality** oVice offers a large variety of background layouts to choose where you want to hang out. Whether it's a coworking lab, a university lounge, or even a concert! 🎨 **Customize your space** Build lockable rooms, add animated objects like embedded games, YouTube videos, and posters! 🔐 **Make it yours only** At oVice, we take your privacy and security very seriously! Have a wide range of functions that can make your space as personal and private as possible (WebHooks, Whitelisted domains/passwords, API integration). The keys are yours 😉 📤 **Invite others to join you** Send your space link to your team, friends, or community so they can join in! 🌐 **Explore oVice and meet us** Wherever you come from, visit our public tour spaces and we'll be more than happy to show you around! We offer live support so feel free to hop in and say 'Hi' 😸 Join here: https://tour-en.ovice.in Thanks for passing by oVice!
We are offering a 2-week free trial🔥 한국 투어공간 링크는 https://tour-kr.ovice.in입니다. 오비스에서 뵙겠습니다🙇🏻♂️