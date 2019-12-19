Discussion
Art Matsak
Maker
Hey Product Hunters 👋🏻, I am super excited to present Overtalk to you today. The app was born out of my frustration with text messaging. How many times did you want to share a spur-of-the-moment thought or idea, but then gave up the hassle of typing it up? 😿 True, most messaging apps let you send voice messages. But the voice functionality is shoehorned into the old text chat paradigm with its message bubbles 💬 and chat history that's kept forever. 💀 And, by default, messages are played over the speakerphone so everyone around can hear them. Overtalk is different. Raise phone to ear to listen to the incoming messages, and speak your reply after the beep. No buttons to press and no over-the-shoulder listening to worry about. ✌️ Give Overtalk a try - I'd love to get your feedback!
