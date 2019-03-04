Log InSign up
Oversight

Get notified when an app accesses your Mac's camera or mic

Mac malware often spies on users by recording audio and video sessions...sometimes in an undetected manner.
OverSight monitors a mac's mic and webcam, alerting the user when the internal mic is activated, or whenever a process accesses the webcam.

My iMac's camera LED randomly came on this morning for a few seconds before going off again. That led me to discover this app, which is exactly what I was after. I want to know which specific app or process is using my Mac's camera at any given moment.
