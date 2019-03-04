Mac malware often spies on users by recording audio and video sessions...sometimes in an undetected manner.
OverSight monitors a mac's mic and webcam, alerting the user when the internal mic is activated, or whenever a process accesses the webcam.
My iMac's camera LED randomly came on this morning for a few seconds before going off again. That led me to discover this app, which is exactly what I was after. I want to know which specific app or process is using my Mac's camera at any given moment.
