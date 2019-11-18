Big Tech executives are quoted everyday, leaving clues for us to decipher. Oversaid emails you what they're saying once a week, cutting through the BS with irreverent commentary and in-depth analysis.
Alexandre Testu
Maker
Hi all, Over the past few months I have been building a data pipeline that extracts quotes and assigns them to company executives, using natural language processing. I am focusing on the tech industry right now which I know pretty well (I used to work at @cbinsights). Every Wednesday I put together a newsletter featuring interesting quotes and explain why they matter. Eventually, Oversaid will be a platform that lets you search quotes yourself and come up with your own analysis, but I wanted to launch something early while I build out the product so that I can learn from prospective customers. I'm having a lot of fun writing these up and I hope you enjoy reading them!
