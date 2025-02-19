Launches
Overpowered DeepSeek
Take DeepSeek to the Next Level
Visit
Upvote 56
Tired of ‘Server Busy’ errors? This DeepSeek extension auto-retries requests, organizes chats into folders/subfolders, and saves custom prompts. Track stats, search instantly, adjust AI settings, and export data all with privacy and zero lag! 🚀
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Meet the team
About this launch
56
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Overpowered DeepSeek by
was hunted by
Osama
in
. Made by
Osama
. Featured on February 20th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Overpowered DeepSeek's first launch.