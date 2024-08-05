  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Overlap
    Overlap

    Overlap

    Curating the best podcast clips for you

    Overlap is a new, YC-backed podcast app that uses AI to curate the best podcast moments FOR YOU. We replace full episodes with clips, subscriptions with topic-based podcast clip playlists, and top charts with personalized recommendations.
    Launched in
    iOS
    Artificial Intelligence
    Audio
     by
    Overlap
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Amplitude
    ElevenLabs
    Shaped
    About this launch
    Overlap
    OverlapCurating the best podcast clips FOR YOU
    2reviews
    53
    followers
    Overlap by
    Overlap
    was hunted by
    Garry Tan
    in iOS, Artificial Intelligence, Audio. Made by
    Buzz Rubenstein
    ,
    Jonathan Baer
    ,
    Casey Traina
    and
    Garry Tan
    . Featured on August 11th, 2024.
    Overlap
    is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Overlap's first launch.
    Upvotes
    61
    Vote chart
    Comments
    46
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -