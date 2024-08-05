Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Overlap
Overlap
Curating the best podcast clips for you
Visit
Upvote 61
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Overlap is a new, YC-backed podcast app that uses AI to curate the best podcast moments FOR YOU. We replace full episodes with clips, subscriptions with topic-based podcast clip playlists, and top charts with personalized recommendations.
Launched in
iOS
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Overlap
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Overlap
Curating the best podcast clips FOR YOU
2
reviews
53
followers
Follow for updates
Overlap by
Overlap
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
iOS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Buzz Rubenstein
,
Jonathan Baer
,
Casey Traina
and
Garry Tan
. Featured on August 11th, 2024.
Overlap
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Overlap's first launch.
Upvotes
61
Comments
46
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report